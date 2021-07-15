NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Given New $32.00 Price Target at Barclays

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) had its target price lifted by analysts at Barclays from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 18.91% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on NLOK. Bank of America raised shares of NortonLifeLock from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.88.

NortonLifeLock stock opened at $26.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.61 billion, a PE ratio of 28.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.91. NortonLifeLock has a 52 week low of $17.98 and a 52 week high of $28.92.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $672.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.06 million. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 161.81% and a net margin of 21.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NortonLifeLock will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Peter A. Feld sold 416,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total value of $11,038,902.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,944.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 38,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock during the second quarter worth about $244,000. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock in the first quarter worth about $236,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 413,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,788,000 after purchasing an additional 132,465 shares during the period. Finally, 59 North Capital Management LP raised its position in NortonLifeLock by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP now owns 1,835,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,027,000 after purchasing an additional 168,548 shares during the last quarter. 89.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

