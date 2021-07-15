Northern Trust Corp Sells 8,420 Shares of Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its position in Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 217,966 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 8,420 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.09% of Chuy’s worth $9,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Chuy’s in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 291.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,791 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 3,567 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chuy’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chuy’s in the 1st quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC bought a new position in Chuy’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $269,000.

In other Chuy’s news, CEO Steven J. Hislop sold 52,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $2,432,342.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 161,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,436,866. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael C. Hatcher sold 7,971 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $320,354.49. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 34,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,367,987.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 110,952 shares of company stock valued at $4,968,175. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chuy’s stock opened at $36.12 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.62. Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.41 and a twelve month high of $49.99. The company has a market cap of $721.89 million, a P/E ratio of 44.05 and a beta of 2.18.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $87.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.04 million. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 5.02%. Chuy’s’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

CHUY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush increased their price objective on Chuy’s from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Chuy’s from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Chuy’s in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Chuy’s from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.88.

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in 17 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 27, 2020, it operated 92 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

