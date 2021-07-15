Northern Trust Corp Sells 18,260 Shares of Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its stake in shares of Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 571,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 18,260 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Century Aluminum were worth $10,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Century Aluminum in the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Century Aluminum in the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in Century Aluminum during the fourth quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Century Aluminum by 86.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 7,010 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Century Aluminum stock opened at $11.79 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 2.88. Century Aluminum has a 52-week low of $6.27 and a 52-week high of $19.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.29.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $444.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.80 million. Century Aluminum had a negative net margin of 16.01% and a negative return on equity of 30.23%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. Research analysts predict that Century Aluminum will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CENX. TheStreet downgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Century Aluminum from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

Century Aluminum Profile

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

