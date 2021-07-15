Northern Trust Corp Lowers Stock Position in Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC)

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) by 15.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 525,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 99,421 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Horizon Bancorp were worth $9,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 9.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 705,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,115,000 after acquiring an additional 59,868 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 7.0% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 39,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 138,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 4,691 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Horizon Bancorp by 204.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 7,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Horizon Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Institutional investors own 53.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HBNC opened at $16.63 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.81. Horizon Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.42 and a 52-week high of $20.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $730.87 million, a P/E ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.30.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $56.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.53 million. Horizon Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 29.41%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Horizon Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.99%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Horizon Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 3rd.

Horizon Bancorp Company Profile

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers demand and time deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

