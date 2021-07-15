Northern Trust Corp Lowers Stake in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 286,191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 20,492 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.05% of Stoneridge worth $9,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 11.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 429,277 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $13,655,000 after buying an additional 44,805 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,164 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 11,070 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 176.0% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 30,986 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 19,760 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 12.7% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,666 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 3.7% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 118,471 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,768,000 after purchasing an additional 4,225 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

SRI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research upgraded shares of Stoneridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stoneridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th.

Shares of SRI stock opened at $27.79 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $754.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.63 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Stoneridge, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.07 and a 1-year high of $38.20.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.09. Stoneridge had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $193.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stoneridge, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

