Northern Trust Corp Grows Stake in National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC)

Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 198,806 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,571 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in National Research were worth $9,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of National Research by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of National Research by 23.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Research during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of National Research during the fourth quarter valued at $285,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of National Research in the 4th quarter valued at $303,000. 42.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NRC opened at $49.63 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 36.76 and a beta of 0.62. National Research Co. has a one year low of $42.41 and a one year high of $60.62.

National Research (NASDAQ:NRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $35.46 million during the quarter. National Research had a return on equity of 57.93% and a net margin of 25.75%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th.

In other news, major shareholder Amandla Mk Trust sold 1,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total value of $63,055.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,871 shares of company stock valued at $2,812,843. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

National Research Company Profile

National Research Corporation provides analytics and insights that facilitate measurement and enhancement of the patient and employee experience in the United States and Canada. Its portfolio of subscription-based solutions provides actionable information and analysis to healthcare organizations across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience, service recovery, care transitions, health risk assessments, employee engagement, reputation management, and brand loyalty.

