Northern Trust Corp Decreases Holdings in Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC) by 4.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 535,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,107 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Ambac Financial Group were worth $8,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Ambac Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $168,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $182,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ambac Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 8,602 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AMBC opened at $15.08 on Thursday. Ambac Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.14 and a 12-month high of $18.63. The company has a market capitalization of $696.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.37.

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $1.20. The firm had revenue of $129.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.50 million. Ambac Financial Group had a negative net margin of 39.55% and a negative return on equity of 6.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($5.75) EPS.

Ambac Financial Group

Ambac Financial Group, Inc, a financial services holding company, provides financial guarantees in the United States, the United Kingdom, Italy, Austria, Australia, France, and Internationally. It offers financial guarantee insurance policies; and credit derivative contracts and interest rate derivative transactions.

