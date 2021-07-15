Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Shares Sold by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden decreased its holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 44.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Nordson were worth $735,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nordson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,250,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Nordson during the fourth quarter worth $109,180,000. DnB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Nordson by 27.5% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 14,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,808,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Nordson by 40.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,909,000 after buying an additional 15,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in shares of Nordson by 5.2% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nordson stock opened at $220.81 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.14, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $215.99. Nordson Co. has a 1-year low of $178.60 and a 1-year high of $224.88.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.48. Nordson had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 20.60%. The firm had revenue of $590.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. Nordson’s payout ratio is 28.47%.

In other news, VP Gina A. Beredo sold 9,293 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.18, for a total value of $1,990,374.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,915 shares in the company, valued at $1,909,414.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory P. Merk sold 1,200 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.39, for a total transaction of $265,668.00. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on NDSN. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nordson in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Nordson from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Nordson from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nordson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.25.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

