Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 875 Shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Nordea Investment Management AB decreased its holdings in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 875 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.11% of Essent Group worth $5,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Essent Group in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Essent Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Essent Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. World Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Essent Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Essent Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $223,000. 93.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Essent Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

In related news, CFO Lawrence E. Mcalee, Jr. sold 2,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $124,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 194,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,703,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Vijay Bhasin sold 9,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $457,650.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 187,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,361,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 39,276 shares of company stock valued at $1,944,347 over the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ESNT opened at $44.18 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.78. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.33. Essent Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $33.12 and a 1-year high of $54.22.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $244.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.06 million. Essent Group had a net margin of 41.10% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Essent Group Ltd. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. This is a positive change from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Essent Group’s payout ratio is 17.53%.

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

