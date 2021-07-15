Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 7,430 Shares of Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS)

Nordea Investment Management AB decreased its holdings in shares of Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,430 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.58% of Natus Medical worth $5,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Natus Medical by 122.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Natus Medical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Natus Medical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Natus Medical by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Natus Medical by 22,746.9% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 7,279 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Natus Medical alerts:

In other news, Director Alice D. Schroeder sold 2,934 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total value of $80,655.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,096.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Dong Chune Christopher Chung sold 2,904 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.90, for a total value of $78,117.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 108,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,926,531.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 70,130 shares of company stock valued at $1,936,054. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NTUS stock opened at $24.54 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.09. Natus Medical Incorporated has a 12 month low of $16.38 and a 12 month high of $29.70. The company has a market cap of $836.27 million, a P/E ratio of -76.69 and a beta of 0.52.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16. Natus Medical had a positive return on equity of 4.28% and a negative net margin of 2.52%. The company had revenue of $114.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Natus Medical Incorporated will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Natus Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

Natus Medical Company Profile

Natus Medical Incorporated provides medical device solutions focusing on the diagnosis and treatment of patients with central nervous and sensory system disorders worldwide. It offers products and services used for the screening, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological and neurosurgical treatments, epilepsy, sleep disorders, and neuromuscular diseases.

Recommended Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Natus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.