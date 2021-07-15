Nordea Investment Management AB Raises Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,178 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 319 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $4,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Colony Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Colony Capital Inc. now owns 4,249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Arista Networks by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 290 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Arista Networks by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 6,106 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC grew its stake in Arista Networks by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 6,540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in Arista Networks by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider John F. Mccool sold 83 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.97, for a total transaction of $25,976.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.82, for a total transaction of $131,381.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $316,451.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,740 shares of company stock worth $31,274,342 in the last quarter. 22.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ANET stock opened at $369.25 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $351.03. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.96 and a 12-month high of $378.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.16 billion, a PE ratio of 43.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.16.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.12. Arista Networks had a net margin of 27.48% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The firm had revenue of $667.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ANET. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $365.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $359.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $345.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $342.47.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

