Nordea Investment Management AB Purchases 242 Shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,774 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.13% of Ryder System worth $5,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of R. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Ryder System during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ryder System during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Ryder System by 71.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 680 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Ryder System during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Ryder System by 54.2% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System stock opened at $73.30 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.77. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.23 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. Ryder System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.39 and a 12-month high of $89.65.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 5.26%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.38) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ryder System, Inc. will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. This is an increase from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -829.63%.

In other Ryder System news, CMO Karen M. Jones sold 13,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.74, for a total transaction of $1,099,598.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John S. Sensing sold 43,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.45, for a total transaction of $3,563,356.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,974,558.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 114,549 shares of company stock worth $9,579,634 in the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on R. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Ryder System in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Ryder System from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Ryder System in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.78.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

