Nordea Investment Management AB Has $5.60 Million Stock Position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 318,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,695 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust were worth $5,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Piedmont Office Realty Trust alerts:

NYSE PDM opened at $18.94 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.26 and a fifty-two week high of $20.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.04.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $129.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.86 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 44.26%. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Profile

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

See Also: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM).

Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.