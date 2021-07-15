Nordea Investment Management AB Buys 556 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $4,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 462,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the period. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 20,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 84,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the period. Finally, Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 252.9% during the 1st quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 4,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 3,553 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PNC opened at $188.34 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $191.48. The firm has a market cap of $80.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.39. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.34 and a 52 week high of $203.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.33%.

A number of brokerages have commented on PNC. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Compass Point raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The PNC Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.76.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

