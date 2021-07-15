Nordea Investment Management AB Acquires Shares of 288,427 Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO)

Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 288,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,019,000. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.57% of Veeco Instruments at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VECO. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,529,765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,074,000 after acquiring an additional 434,802 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,927,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $164,420,000 after acquiring an additional 338,228 shares in the last quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,918,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Veeco Instruments by 252.6% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 142,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,479,000 after acquiring an additional 102,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Veeco Instruments by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,053,658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,291,000 after acquiring an additional 97,171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on VECO. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Veeco Instruments from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veeco Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, July 10th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Veeco Instruments from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Veeco Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

NASDAQ VECO opened at $21.91 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -199.18 and a beta of 1.41. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.58 and a 1 year high of $25.70.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $133.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.68 million. Veeco Instruments had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a positive return on equity of 7.88%. The company’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Susan Wilkerson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.82, for a total transaction of $109,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,482 shares in the company, valued at $1,406,997.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

