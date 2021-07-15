Nordea Investment Management AB Acquires 1,087 Shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 167,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.11% of Cousins Properties worth $5,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CUZ. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 3.1% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 9,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 0.4% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 123,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,365,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 15.5% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Cousins Properties by 65.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Cousins Properties during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Cousins Properties alerts:

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Cousins Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Cousins Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.63.

In other Cousins Properties news, Director Scott W. Fordham sold 43,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.53, for a total transaction of $1,729,437.50. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CUZ opened at $38.48 on Thursday. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a twelve month low of $24.17 and a twelve month high of $39.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.30.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 2.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is currently 44.60%.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

Read More: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.