Nord/LB Analysts Give Basf (ETR:BAS) a €73.00 Price Target

Nord/LB set a €73.00 ($85.88) price target on Basf (ETR:BAS) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on BAS. Berenberg Bank set a €74.00 ($87.06) price target on shares of Basf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on shares of Basf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €83.00 ($97.65) price target on shares of Basf in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Warburg Research set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on shares of Basf in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €79.00 ($92.94) price objective on shares of Basf in a report on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €78.80 ($92.71).

ETR BAS opened at €67.92 ($79.91) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.00. The firm has a market cap of $62.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -274.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €67.44. Basf has a 52-week low of €45.92 ($54.02) and a 52-week high of €72.88 ($85.74).

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

