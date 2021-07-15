Noodles & Company Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:NDLS)

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors acquired 546 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 992% compared to the typical daily volume of 50 call options.

In other Noodles & Company news, CAO Kathryn Rae Lockhart sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,364. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 7,114 shares of company stock worth $90,452 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NDLS. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,310,350 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $23,911,000 after acquiring an additional 61,094 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 7.3% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,584,278 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $16,397,000 after purchasing an additional 107,130 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Noodles & Company in the first quarter worth $10,726,000. Plaisance Capital LLC raised its holdings in Noodles & Company by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Plaisance Capital LLC now owns 649,537 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,131,000 after purchasing an additional 22,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC lifted its position in Noodles & Company by 98.0% during the first quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 628,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,502,000 after buying an additional 310,900 shares during the period. 85.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Noodles & Company stock opened at $12.02 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Noodles & Company has a twelve month low of $5.73 and a twelve month high of $13.55.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $109.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.40 million. Noodles & Company had a negative net margin of 4.82% and a negative return on equity of 32.43%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Noodles & Company will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NDLS has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Noodles & Company in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Noodles & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Noodles & Company from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Sidoti started coverage on Noodles & Company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Noodles & Company from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of December 29, 2020, the company operated 378 company-owned and 76 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia. Noodles & Company was founded in 1995 and is based in Broomfield, Colorado.

