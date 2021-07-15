Nomura Holdings Inc. Reduces Position in Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB)

Nomura Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) by 45.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,373 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of Acutus Medical worth $1,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Acutus Medical by 366.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Acutus Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Acutus Medical by 80.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 3,108 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Acutus Medical by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Acutus Medical by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. 81.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AFIB stock opened at $15.05 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a current ratio of 6.29. Acutus Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.18 and a fifty-two week high of $38.99.

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.34). Acutus Medical had a negative return on equity of 375.85% and a negative net margin of 1,079.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 million. Analysts anticipate that Acutus Medical, Inc. will post -3.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on AFIB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acutus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Acutus Medical in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Acutus Medical from $30.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Acutus Medical in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

About Acutus Medical

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes novel access sheaths, transseptal crossing tools, diagnostic and mapping catheters, conventional and contact force ablation catheters, and mapping and imaging consoles and accessories, as well as supporting algorithms and software programs.

