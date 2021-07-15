Nomura Holdings Inc. Makes New Investment in Agile Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:AGGRU)

Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Agile Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:AGGRU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 161,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,593,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AGGRU. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Agile Growth during the 1st quarter worth about $992,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Agile Growth during the 1st quarter worth about $2,979,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agile Growth during the 1st quarter worth about $273,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agile Growth during the 1st quarter worth about $637,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Agile Growth during the 1st quarter worth about $1,286,000.

AGGRU opened at $9.98 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.98. Agile Growth Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.75 and a 52-week high of $10.05.

Agile Growth Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Newton, Massachusetts.

