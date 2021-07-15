Nomura Holdings Inc. Makes New $1.12 Million Investment in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 13,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,119,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LSI. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Life Storage by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,886,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $763,784,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253,731 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Life Storage by 478.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,650,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $313,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019,421 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in shares of Life Storage in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $109,855,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,709,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $232,888,000 after acquiring an additional 944,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,747,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $236,114,000 after acquiring an additional 928,960 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LSI opened at $113.70 on Thursday. Life Storage, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.95 and a 12 month high of $114.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $103.94.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.38). Life Storage had a net margin of 25.33% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The company had revenue of $171.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Life Storage, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 13th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 74.56%.

In related news, COO Edward F. Killeen sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.57, for a total transaction of $162,469.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 68,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,523,034.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Andrew J. Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total value of $477,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,301 shares of company stock valued at $1,277,029. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LSI shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Life Storage from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Life Storage from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Life Storage from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Life Storage from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Life Storage presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.81.

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

