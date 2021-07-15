Nomura Holdings Inc. Invests $1.21 Million in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 26,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Essential Utilities by 74.2% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Essential Utilities by 0.4% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in Essential Utilities by 1.5% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 16,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in Essential Utilities by 5.8% during the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in Essential Utilities by 4.1% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 8,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WTRG opened at $47.13 on Thursday. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.28 and a fifty-two week high of $49.36. The company has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a PE ratio of 28.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.17.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 23.27% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The business had revenue of $583.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.268 dividend. This is a positive change from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.29%.

A number of brokerages have commented on WTRG. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Essential Utilities from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Essential Utilities has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.67.

In other Essential Utilities news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $103,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 71,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,375,775. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

