Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKF) Short Interest Update

Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,800 shares, a decline of 81.5% from the June 15th total of 101,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 188.0 days.

NKRKF remained flat at $$41.46 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 139 shares, compared to its average volume of 933. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.97. Nokian Renkaat Oyj has a 12-month low of $37.07 and a 12-month high of $41.46.

About Nokian Renkaat Oyj

Nokian Renkaat Oyj develops and manufactures tires in Finland, Nordics, Russia, the rest of Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through Passenger Car Tyres, Heavy Tyres, and Vianor segments. The Passenger Car Tyres segment develops and produces summer and winter tires for cars and vans.

