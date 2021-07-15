Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKF) Short Interest Update

Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,800 shares, a decline of 81.5% from the June 15th total of 101,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 188.0 days.
NKRKF remained flat at $$41.46 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 139 shares, compared to its average volume of 933. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.97. Nokian Renkaat Oyj has a 12-month low of $37.07 and a 12-month high of $41.46.
About Nokian Renkaat Oyj
