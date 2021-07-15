Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) PT Set at €5.40 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) has been assigned a €5.40 ($6.35) price target by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

NOKIA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays set a €3.80 ($4.47) target price on Nokia Oyj and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a €3.65 ($4.29) target price on Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a report on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.80 ($4.47) price objective on Nokia Oyj and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a €5.20 ($6.12) price objective on Nokia Oyj and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €4.82 ($5.67).

Get Nokia Oyj alerts:

Nokia Oyj has a 12-month low of €3.81 ($4.48) and a 12-month high of €5.95 ($7.00).

Nokia Oyj is a Finland-based company engaged in the network and Internet protocol (IP) infrastructure, software, and related services market. The Company’s businesses include Nokia Networks and Nokia Technologies. The Company’s segments include Ultra Broadband Networks, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies.

Read More: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.