Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) Shares Bought by Freestone Capital Holdings LLC

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) by 431.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,277 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,277 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Nokia were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOK. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nokia by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,837 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nokia by 121.4% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 7,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 4,095 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Nokia by 3,404.7% during the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 7,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 7,286 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Nokia during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nokia during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NOK opened at $5.84 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.24. Nokia Co. has a 52 week low of $3.21 and a 52 week high of $9.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. Nokia had a negative net margin of 9.55% and a positive return on equity of 12.88%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.87 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nokia Co. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NOK. BNP Paribas raised shares of Nokia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.70 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays set a $5.42 price objective on shares of Nokia and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Liberum Capital raised shares of Nokia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Nokia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.70 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, SEB Equity Research upgraded shares of Nokia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.16.

Nokia Corporation provides mobile and fixed network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It focuses on mobile radio including macro radio, small cells, and cloud native radio solutions for communications service providers and enterprises; and provides network planning and optimization, network implementation, and systems integration, as well as company-wide managed services.

