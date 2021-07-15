Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) Shares Sold by Credit Agricole S A

Credit Agricole S A lowered its stake in shares of Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) by 77.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,040 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Nikola were worth $64,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Nikola during the fourth quarter worth approximately $260,013,000. Coatue Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nikola by 702.7% during the first quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 9,660,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,191,000 after buying an additional 8,457,471 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Nikola by 7.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,006,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,765,000 after buying an additional 197,308 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Nikola by 129.5% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,247,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,212,000 after buying an additional 1,267,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caliber Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nikola during the first quarter worth approximately $30,169,000. 15.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NKLA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nikola from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Nikola in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Nikola in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Nikola from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on Nikola from $25.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.13.

In related news, insider Pablo M. Koziner sold 16,990 shares of Nikola stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total transaction of $287,640.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 520,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,806,867.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 22.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NKLA opened at $13.89 on Thursday. Nikola Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.37 and a fifty-two week high of $55.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.28. The company has a current ratio of 11.33, a quick ratio of 11.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of -10.44 and a beta of 0.71.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.13. Analysts expect that Nikola Co. will post -1.85 EPS for the current year.

Nikola Company Profile

Nikola Corporation designs and manufactures battery electric and hydrogen-electric vehicless. It operates in two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery electric vehicles, hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles, vehicle components, and class 8 trucks that provide solutions to the short-haul, medium-haul, and long-haul trucking sector.

