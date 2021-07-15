Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK) Major Shareholder Magnolia Capital Fund, Lp Buys 66,896 Shares

Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK) major shareholder Magnolia Capital Fund, Lp acquired 66,896 shares of Nicholas Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.98 per share, with a total value of $734,518.08. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NASDAQ:NICK opened at $11.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $141.50 million, a PE ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.46. Nicholas Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $6.94 and a one year high of $11.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.91.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Nicholas Financial by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,854 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Nicholas Financial by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 449,033 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Nicholas Financial by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 501,350 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,201,000 after purchasing an additional 8,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Group LLC raised its stake in Nicholas Financial by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 2,089,015 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $22,081,000 after purchasing an additional 15,647 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.02% of the company’s stock.

Nicholas Financial, Inc operates as a consumer finance company in the United States. The company engages in acquiring and servicing automobile finance installment contracts for the purchase of new and used automobiles and light trucks. It also originates direct consumer loans and sells consumer-finance related products.

