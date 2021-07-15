NFJ Investment Group LLC Makes New $4.49 Million Investment in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 88,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,490,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of STLD. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 40.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 47,542 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 13,725 shares during the period. Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the first quarter worth about $17,807,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 22.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 57,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,904,000 after purchasing an additional 10,498 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the first quarter worth about $1,270,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP raised its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 1,033.9% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 198,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,065,000 after purchasing an additional 180,806 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on STLD shares. Bank of America raised Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $49.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Steel Dynamics from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Finally, lifted their target price on Steel Dynamics from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Steel Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.70.

NASDAQ:STLD opened at $61.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.45. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.12 and a twelve month high of $66.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The basic materials company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 7.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 14.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.62%.

Steel Dynamics announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Glenn Pushis sold 19,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.26, for a total value of $1,268,813.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 116,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,478,193.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith E. Busse sold 71,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $4,659,206.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 955,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,125,417.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 294,085 shares of company stock worth $18,528,260 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot and cold roll, and coated steel products; structural flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and other engineered round steel bars.

