NFJ Investment Group LLC Makes New $3.70 Million Investment in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new position in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 196,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,702,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in TEGNA in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in TEGNA in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in TEGNA in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of TEGNA during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of TEGNA by 179.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th.

Shares of TGNA stock opened at $17.92 on Thursday. TEGNA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.97 and a fifty-two week high of $21.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.97.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52. The business had revenue of $727.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.59 million. TEGNA had a return on equity of 27.57% and a net margin of 17.08%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that TEGNA Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

