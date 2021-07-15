NFJ Investment Group LLC Invests $3.30 Million in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 22,885 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,303,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 384,656 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,602 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 6.8% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 25,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the first quarter worth $3,363,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Aspen Technology during the first quarter worth $295,000. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Aspen Technology by 37.0% during the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 588,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,963,000 after buying an additional 159,119 shares during the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Antonio J. Pietri sold 48,030 shares of Aspen Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total transaction of $6,631,021.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,395,282.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP F G. Hammond sold 13,736 shares of Aspen Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.74, for a total value of $1,974,412.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,833 shares of company stock worth $10,018,540. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZPN opened at $143.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.73. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.93 and a 52-week high of $162.56. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $162.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.37 million. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 45.30% and a return on equity of 55.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aspen Technology Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments.

