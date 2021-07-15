NFJ Investment Group LLC Invests $2.99 Million in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC)

NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 55,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,993,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Brady by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 31,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 5,189 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Brady by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 97,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,237,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Brady during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,577,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its stake in Brady by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 11,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 3,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in Brady by 78.6% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BRC stock opened at $53.49 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.44. Brady Co. has a twelve month low of $37.47 and a twelve month high of $61.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.85.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. Brady had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 11.86%. The company had revenue of $295.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.13 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Brady Co. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Brady’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.71%.

In other Brady news, Director Frank W. Harris sold 1,000 shares of Brady stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total value of $55,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,675.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

BRC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Brady from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brady from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection and work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

