NFJ Investment Group LLC Acquires Shares of 45,918 Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 45,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,576,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the first quarter valued at $360,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the first quarter valued at $1,843,000. Bramshill Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 16.3% in the first quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 24,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the first quarter valued at $346,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 145.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 549,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,850,000 after purchasing an additional 325,409 shares in the last quarter. 80.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HASI opened at $54.49 on Thursday. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.30 and a twelve month high of $72.42. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 19.85 and a current ratio of 19.85.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 55.18%. On average, analysts forecast that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.48%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $54.00 target price (down from $63.00) on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.89.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel sold 63,334 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.56, for a total transaction of $2,885,497.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,650 shares in the company, valued at $5,542,374. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a buildings or facilities energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

