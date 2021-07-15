NFJ Investment Group LLC Acquires New Stake in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 45,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,949,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC owned 0.06% of Life Storage as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Life Storage by 50.0% during the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 7,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 2,605 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Life Storage during the first quarter valued at about $268,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Life Storage by 23.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 878,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,544,000 after purchasing an additional 168,542 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Life Storage during the first quarter valued at about $656,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Life Storage during the first quarter valued at about $1,119,000. 94.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LSI opened at $113.70 on Thursday. Life Storage, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.95 and a 1 year high of $114.85. The stock has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.76, a PEG ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.94.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.38). Life Storage had a net margin of 25.33% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The business had revenue of $171.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Life Storage, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.56%.

In other Life Storage news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 6,000 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total transaction of $579,300.00. Also, CFO Andrew J. Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total value of $477,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,301 shares of company stock worth $1,277,029. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LSI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Securities raised their price target on Life Storage from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Life Storage from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Life Storage from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Life Storage from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Life Storage presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.81.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

