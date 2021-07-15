NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) will announce earnings per share of $0.68 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for NextEra Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.72 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.62. NextEra Energy reported earnings per share of $0.65 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that NextEra Energy will report full year earnings of $2.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.54. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.84. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover NextEra Energy.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 10.81%. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NEE. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.36.

NYSE NEE traded up $0.91 on Thursday, hitting $76.61. 292,496 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,986,881. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.18. NextEra Energy has a 52-week low of $64.69 and a 52-week high of $87.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

In other news, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.55, for a total transaction of $8,678,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 39,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total value of $2,979,438.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 137,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,300,319.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 176,787 shares of company stock worth $13,075,474 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NEE. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 307.6% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 46,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after buying an additional 35,421 shares during the last quarter. Camden National Bank boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 303.2% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 89,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,941,000 after buying an additional 67,659 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 303.4% in the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 69,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,332,000 after buying an additional 51,981 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 307.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 235,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,157,000 after buying an additional 177,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 103.8% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,750,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $135,088,000 after buying an additional 891,793 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

See Also: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NextEra Energy (NEE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.