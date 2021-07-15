NextEnergy Solar Fund (LON:NESF) Trading Down 0.4%

NextEnergy Solar Fund Limited (LON:NESF) shares traded down 0.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 102 ($1.33) and last traded at GBX 102 ($1.33). 663,444 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 946,037 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 102.40 ($1.34).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of NextEnergy Solar Fund in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Get NextEnergy Solar Fund alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of £591.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 100.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.08.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a GBX 1.76 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. NextEnergy Solar Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.11%.

About NextEnergy Solar Fund (LON:NESF)

NextEnergy Solar Fund Limited specializes in investments in operational solar photovoltaic (PV) assets. The fund intends primarily to acquire operating assets, but may invest in assets that are under development, that is, at the stage of origination, project planning or construction. Within this sector it intends to acquire assets that are primarily ground-based and utility-scale and which are on sites that may be agricultural, industrial, and/or commercial.

Recommended Story: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for NextEnergy Solar Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEnergy Solar Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.