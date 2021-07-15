NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF) Position Increased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,932 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.47% of NexPoint Real Estate Finance worth $463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 22.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,966 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 324,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,360,000 after buying an additional 10,542 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 83,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after buying an additional 28,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 127,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after buying an additional 47,797 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on NREF. Raymond James raised their target price on NexPoint Real Estate Finance from $21.50 to $22.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in a research report on Thursday, May 27th.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance stock opened at $19.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 889.18, a current ratio of 889.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.48. The company has a market capitalization of $104.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 2.29. NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.13 and a 52 week high of $21.72.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.07. NexPoint Real Estate Finance had a net margin of 112.18% and a return on equity of 15.38%. On average, analysts predict that NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.38%.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and preferred stock, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations.

