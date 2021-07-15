Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Newtek Capital, Inc. resulted from the combination of the businesses previously owned by BJB Holdings, Inc. and REXX Environmental Corporation and is operating as a holding company for a network of partner companies in a collaborative and coordinated effort to develop successful businesses in a number of existing as well as emerging, technological business lines. “

Separately, Compass Point lowered Newtek Business Services from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Newtek Business Services presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NEWT opened at $35.26 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $793.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.15. Newtek Business Services has a one year low of $16.24 and a one year high of $38.78.

Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $34.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.87 million. Newtek Business Services had a net margin of 63.91% and a return on equity of 18.82%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Newtek Business Services will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.94%. This is a boost from Newtek Business Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Newtek Business Services’s dividend payout ratio is 136.59%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Newtek Business Services by 17.5% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 386,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,322,000 after acquiring an additional 57,557 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Newtek Business Services by 78.2% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 97,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after acquiring an additional 42,950 shares during the period. Bramshill Investments LLC grew its position in Newtek Business Services by 16.1% in the first quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 93,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 13,034 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Newtek Business Services by 200.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 69,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 46,379 shares during the period. Finally, Avenir Corp bought a new stake in Newtek Business Services in the first quarter valued at $1,015,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.55% of the company’s stock.

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments.

