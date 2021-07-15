NeuroScientific Biopharmaceuticals Limited (ASX:NSB) Insider Paul Rennie Buys 300,000 Shares of Stock

NeuroScientific Biopharmaceuticals Limited (ASX:NSB) insider Paul Rennie acquired 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.33 ($0.24) per share, with a total value of A$99,600.00 ($71,142.86).

NeuroScientific Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

NeuroScientific Biopharmaceuticals Limited develops diagnostic and therapeutic treatments for neurodegenerative diseases through preclinical studies of patented technologies. The company's lead drug candidates include EmtinB for treatment of neurodegenerative dementia and Alzheimer's disease, and degenerative conditions of the optic nerve.

