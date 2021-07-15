Neural Protocol Tops 1-Day Volume of $22.00 (NRP)

Neural Protocol (CURRENCY:NRP) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 15th. During the last week, Neural Protocol has traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar. One Neural Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Neural Protocol has a market cap of $78,701.16 and $22.00 worth of Neural Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Neural Protocol alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003138 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00050883 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002796 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003141 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00015334 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $275.69 or 0.00864903 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00005813 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Neural Protocol Coin Profile

Neural Protocol (CRYPTO:NRP) is a coin. Neural Protocol’s total supply is 9,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,497,994,014 coins. Neural Protocol’s official website is www.nrp.world . Neural Protocol’s official Twitter account is @neuralprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Neural Protocol is a global decentralized payment gateway ecosystem based on the Ethereum platform that aims to bring together buyers and sellers in a marketplace. NRP itself combines neural technology with artificial intelligence. NRP is an Ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange within the ecosystem. “

Neural Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neural Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neural Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neural Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Neural Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neural Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.