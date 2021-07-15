Navistar International Co. (NYSE:NAV) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Navistar International Co. (NYSE:NAV) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 100.0% from the June 15th total of 6,590,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Navistar International during the first quarter valued at $45,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Navistar International in the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Navistar International during the 1st quarter valued at about $132,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Navistar International during the fourth quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Navistar International by 112.4% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares during the last quarter. 84.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Navistar International has a 52-week low of $26.47 and a 52-week high of $45.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.30 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.35.

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.34. Navistar International had a negative net margin of 2.48% and a negative return on equity of 3.44%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. Navistar International’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Navistar International will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NAV. TheStreet upgraded shares of Navistar International from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Navistar International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Navistar International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.42.

Navistar International Company Profile

Navistar International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells commercial trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services.

