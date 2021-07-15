National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its stake in National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) by 37.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,841 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in National HealthCare were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NHC. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in National HealthCare by 5.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 968,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,472,000 after purchasing an additional 52,843 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of National HealthCare by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 242,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,883,000 after buying an additional 22,998 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of National HealthCare by 84.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 177,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,756,000 after buying an additional 81,002 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in National HealthCare by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 138,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,220,000 after acquiring an additional 40,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in National HealthCare by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 129,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,578,000 after acquiring an additional 13,787 shares in the last quarter. 45.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get National HealthCare alerts:

NHC stock opened at $71.37 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. National HealthCare Co. has a 12 month low of $58.68 and a 12 month high of $79.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.52.

National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $250.97 million for the quarter. National HealthCare had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 8.80%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%.

National HealthCare Company Profile

National HealthCare Corporation operates, manages, and provides services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, home health care programs, and a behavioral health hospital. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

See Also: What is a capital gains distribution?

Receive News & Ratings for National HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.