Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nabriva Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the research and development of new medicines to treat serious bacterial infections, with a focus on the pleuromutilin class of antibiotics. Nabriva Therapeutics’ medicinal chemistry expertise has enabled targeted discovery of novel pleuromutilins, including both intravenous and oral formulations. Nabriva Therapeutics’ lead product candidate, lefamulin, is a novel semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic with the potential to be the first-in-class available for systemic administration in humans. The company believes that lefamulin is the first antibiotic with a novel mechanism of action to have reached late-stage clinical development in more than a decade. Nabriva has announced positive topline data for lefamulin from the first of its two global, registrational Phase 3 clinical trials evaluating lefamulin in patients with moderate to severe community-acquired bacterial pneumonia (CABP). “

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

Nabriva Therapeutics stock opened at $1.13 on Tuesday. Nabriva Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.12 and a twelve month high of $11.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 3.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $558.34 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.88.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 million. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 81.28% and a negative net margin of 506.93%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nabriva Therapeutics will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Nabriva Therapeutics by 41.4% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 31,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 9,126 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $260,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 67.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 14,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in Nabriva Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's product includes XENLETA, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia; and SIVEXTRO, an oxazolidinone-class antibacterial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection (ABSSSI).

