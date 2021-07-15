Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) Insider Jerry S. Lanchbury Sells 43,295 Shares

Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) insider Jerry S. Lanchbury sold 43,295 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total value of $1,460,773.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Jerry S. Lanchbury also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 9th, Jerry S. Lanchbury sold 50,000 shares of Myriad Genetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total value of $1,631,000.00.

Myriad Genetics stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $31.49. 2,577 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 757,428. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.49 and a beta of 1.59. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.32 and a fifty-two week high of $34.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.39.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.09. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 27.26%. The firm had revenue of $173.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 77.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 17,350 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 41.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 432,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,170,000 after purchasing an additional 127,100 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Myriad Genetics during the first quarter worth about $213,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Myriad Genetics during the fourth quarter worth about $307,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Myriad Genetics during the fourth quarter worth about $463,000. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MYGN. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Myriad Genetics in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on Myriad Genetics in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.33.

Myriad Genetics Company Profile

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets predictive, personalized, and prognostic medicine tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; and riskScore, a personalized medicine tool.

