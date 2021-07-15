Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) Insider Jerry S. Lanchbury Sells 43,295 Shares

Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) insider Jerry S. Lanchbury sold 43,295 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total value of $1,460,773.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Jerry S. Lanchbury also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, July 9th, Jerry S. Lanchbury sold 50,000 shares of Myriad Genetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total value of $1,631,000.00.
Myriad Genetics stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $31.49. 2,577 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 757,428. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.49 and a beta of 1.59. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.32 and a fifty-two week high of $34.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.39.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 77.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 17,350 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 41.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 432,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,170,000 after purchasing an additional 127,100 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Myriad Genetics during the first quarter worth about $213,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Myriad Genetics during the fourth quarter worth about $307,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Myriad Genetics during the fourth quarter worth about $463,000. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on MYGN. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Myriad Genetics in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on Myriad Genetics in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.33.
Myriad Genetics Company Profile
Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets predictive, personalized, and prognostic medicine tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; and riskScore, a personalized medicine tool.
