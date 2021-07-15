Murray Auchincloss Purchases 100 Shares of BP p.l.c. (LON:BP) Stock

BP p.l.c. (LON:BP) insider Murray Auchincloss bought 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 311 ($4.06) per share, for a total transaction of £311 ($406.32).

On Thursday, June 10th, Murray Auchincloss purchased 97 shares of BP stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 325 ($4.25) per share, with a total value of £315.25 ($411.88).

Shares of BP stock opened at GBX 304.75 ($3.98) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £61.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.55. BP p.l.c. has a 1 year low of GBX 188.52 ($2.46) and a 1 year high of GBX 508.70 ($6.65). The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 316.38.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -37.04%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.92) price objective on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on BP from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 285 ($3.72) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. HSBC downgraded shares of BP to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 365 ($4.77) to GBX 360 ($4.70) in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays upgraded BP to a “top pick” rating and set a GBX 475 ($6.21) target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 378.75 ($4.95).

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen, and carbon capture, usage and storage.

