Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) VP Sells $192,544.52 in Stock

Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) VP Donald R. Smith, Jr. sold 1,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.52, for a total transaction of $192,544.52.

NYSE MUSA traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $140.13. 116 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 259,814. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Murphy USA Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.33 and a 12 month high of $159.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.09.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The specialty retailer reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.18. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 42.87% and a net margin of 3.03%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Murphy USA Inc. will post 9.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Murphy USA’s payout ratio is currently 7.65%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Murphy USA by 320.1% during the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 988,951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $142,963,000 after purchasing an additional 753,565 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Murphy USA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,242,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Murphy USA by 27.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,251,878 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $180,971,000 after buying an additional 268,176 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Murphy USA by 196.3% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 241,649 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,933,000 after acquiring an additional 160,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Murphy USA during the 1st quarter worth $16,216,000. 82.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Murphy USA

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of February 3, 2021, it operated 1,503 retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

