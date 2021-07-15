Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) PT Set at €269.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €269.00 ($316.47) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

MEURV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €285.00 ($335.29) target price on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays set a €286.00 ($336.47) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €300.00 ($352.94) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €232.00 ($272.94) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €274.75 ($323.24).

Munchener Ruckvers has a 1 year low of €164.50 ($193.53) and a 1 year high of €200.00 ($235.29).

