MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) Given a €240.00 Price Target by Bank of America Analysts

MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) received a €240.00 ($282.35) target price from stock analysts at Bank of America in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.56% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a €218.00 ($256.47) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €181.00 ($212.94) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €191.00 ($224.71) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €242.00 ($284.71) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MTU Aero Engines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €196.43 ($231.09).

Shares of ETR:MTX opened at €205.90 ($242.24) on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of €210.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.22. The stock has a market cap of $10.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 143.96. MTU Aero Engines has a fifty-two week low of €129.55 ($152.41) and a fifty-two week high of €224.90 ($264.59).

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

