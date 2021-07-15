MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) Short Interest Update

MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 133.3% from the June 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oddo Bhf upgraded MTU Aero Engines from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Societe Generale raised MTU Aero Engines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS MTUAY traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $121.54. 1,989 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,694. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.41 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. MTU Aero Engines has a 1-year low of $77.92 and a 1-year high of $134.70.

MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter. MTU Aero Engines had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 2.30%.

About MTU Aero Engines

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

