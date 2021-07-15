MTN Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MTNOY) Short Interest Update

MTN Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MTNOY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a decrease of 77.6% from the June 15th total of 30,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of MTN Group in a research note on Monday, June 21st.

Shares of MTN Group stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $7.27. 9,132 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,300. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.28. MTN Group has a 1-year low of $3.09 and a 1-year high of $8.07.

MTN Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the telecommunications industry. The company offers mobile voice, international calling, roaming, closed user group, enterprise bundle, corporate APN, reverse bill URL, and enterprise mobility services. It also provides domestic and international MPLS, dedicated internet, business broadband, fiber to the business, carrier Ethernet, MS express route, AWS direct connect, managed LAN, and SD WAN services.

