Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Expected to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.29 Per Share

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research report issued on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Carr now expects that the company will earn $1.29 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.19. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mr. Cooper Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (down previously from $39.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:COOP opened at $33.22 on Tuesday. Mr. Cooper Group has a 12 month low of $12.23 and a 12 month high of $37.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.64.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.60. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 27.70% and a return on equity of 42.57%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $936.27 million.

In other Mr. Cooper Group news, Director Robert H. Gidel sold 6,905 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total value of $228,762.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,331.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Inherent Group LP raised its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 165.5% in the 4th quarter. Inherent Group LP now owns 1,560,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,424,000 after buying an additional 972,798 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,333,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,968,000 after buying an additional 655,652 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,193,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,083,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

About Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

